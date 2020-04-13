Over the weekend, a third person from Pottawatomie County died from the coronavirus, health officials reported.

Saturday's reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health listed six additional deaths in the state, including a Pottawatomie County woman in the 65 and older age group. With Sunday and Monday’s totals, there are now 99 deaths in the state.

As of Monday, OSDH reported a total of 2,069 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Pottawatomie County has had 26 cases and three deaths while Lincoln County reports 11 cases. Seminole County has had seven cases and one death. So far, just over 20,000 have tested negative.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Friday released modeling for the estimated impact of COVID-19 for Oklahoma with the date of peak to be April 21.

OSDH is ramping up efforts to work with long term care facilities through onsite consultation, assessment and training to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in facilities.

OSDH continues to work with hospitals to prepare for a surge to the medical system in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive Cases - 2,069

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens (As of April 10) - 20,790

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 10) - 22,511

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations - 457

Deaths - 99

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.