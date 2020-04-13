Reverend Michael E. Champlin, 86, of Bethany, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 in Oklahoma City after a short illness. He was born to Marvin "Ted" and Vida (Roberts) Champlin in Miami, Oklahoma on October 25, 1933. He lived a life of spiritual service as a pastor, counselor and professional chaplain. Michael pastored Baptist churches in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee. Reverend Champlin held degrees from Oklahoma Baptist University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael held certifications in Reality Therapy and Family Therapy training. He was proudest of being nationally certified with the Association of Professional Chaplains, a certification earned in 1980. Many remember him ministering as a Chaplain at Miami Baptist Hospital and Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He served for several years on the management team for Baptist Healthcare of Oklahoma. Michael also started a Pastoral Care program at Baptist Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi and served as Executive Director of Pastoral Care for the Baptist Health Systems in San Antonio, Texas. Mike embodied the scripture " as you did to the least of these". He was an incredibly loving family man and placed his family's needs above all else; a true glimpse of the love of our Heavenly Father. He was an avid reader, always striving to self educate. Michael had a passion for all sports, particularly OU football. He immensely enjoyed golf, particularly in the fellowship of others. Michael always encouraged and motivated others. He was known for his warm smile and unique sense of humor. It would be remiss not to mention his status as President/Co-founder of the Bokchita Bible College and Truck Stop. The reverend is preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy Lou Kenney Champlin. He is survived by a daughter, Leslie Landis of Miami, Oklahoma, a son, Michael B. of Edmond, three grandchildren, Britany, Michael and Joshua and three great grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Southern Plaza of Bethany and to the beautiful caregivers of Humanity Hospice and Integris Hospice House. A memorial service to remember Michael will be held at a later date, to be announced.