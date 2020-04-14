RibCrib wants to make sure that good food and essential grocery items are accessible to all across the communities it serves.

RibCrib announced the launch of Essentials, a new service enabling guests to purchase high demand grocery and pantry items such as milk, eggs, fresh vegetables, chicken, beef, pork, hamburger patties and toilet paper, among others. RibCrib is offering over 30 unique grocery items daily for curbside pickup and to-go orders across more than 45 of its restaurants stretched over eight states.

Currently, Essentials is available only for curbside pickup and to-go, but delivery will be added over the next few weeks.