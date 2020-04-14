If you have a meeting or event that has been cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, email dgraham@examiner-enterprise.com or call 918-335-8246.

• “The Everly Set”, a tribute to the Everly Brothers sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association, which was scheduled for Monday, April 27, at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been postponed until Summer 2020.

• New Hope Indian United Methodist Church in Dewey has cancelled the Indian Taco Dinner scheduled for April 17. A decision on the dinner scheduled for May 15 will be made in the next few weeks.

• The Ochelata citywide garage sale has been postponed until further notice.

• The NAMI Washington County support group for family members who are caring for a loved one with a mental illness has cancelled its April meeting.

• City of Bartlesville-issued coupons for the Osage Landfill, which are given to residents as part of the city’s annual Clean-up Program, are not being accepted at the request of the landfill. The program has been suspended but will be reinstated after restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

• The Bartlesville Genealogical Society “Ask a Genealogist”, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled. For more information about the Bartlesville Genealogical Society, visit bartlesvillegenealogy.weebly.com/ or on Facebook under Bartlesville Genealogical Society.

• The “Bunco for a Cause” event on April 16 at the Nowata City/County Library has been postponed.

• The Caney Valley Chamber of Commerce has changed its banquet date to April 17.

• The third annual Spay-Ghetti Dinner, a fundraiser and awareness event for the Washington County SPCA, scheduled for April 17, has been postponed.

• Woolaroc’s Mountain Man Camp, a living history event scheduled for April 17 and 18, has been cancelled.

• Washington County Operation Clean House 2020, scheduled for April 18, has been postponed.

• “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes,” scheduled for Saturday, April 18, has been cancelled. The event is an international men’s march to stop rape, sexual assault and gender violence, presented by SAFE-NOW (Sexual Assault Forensic Exams — Nowata, Osage, Washington counties).

• Bartlesville Civic Ballet’s presentation of “Cinderella,” scheduled for April 18 and 19 at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been cancelled. Contact the Community Center 918-337-2787 regarding ticket sales.

• h’ART of a Child hosted by Ray of Hope Advocacy Center, which was scheduled for Sunday, April 19, at the Richard Kane YMCA, has been cancelled.

• “Bandstand,” presented by Broadway in Bartlesville, which was scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, at the Bartlesville Community Center, has been postponed until Summer 2020.

• Weight Watchers meetings held on Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center will be closed until Thursday, May 7.

OKM Music has postponed its “Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music” to Sunday, Oct. 4. The performance featuring the University of Oklahoma Symphony had been scheduled for Thursday, April 23. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787. Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through 18. For more information on the 2020 OKM Music Festival, visit www.okmmusic.org.

• “Celebrate! 100 Years of Woman Suffrage” has been postponed until Saturday, Aug. 29.

• Westside Community Center is closed until further notice.