Debra Cheryl Chavez, 60, of Macomb, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, in her home.

Private family services are pending under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.