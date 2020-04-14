Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center is providing curbside COVID-19 testing, by appointment only, at 130 N. Broadway, Suite 300, in Shawnee.

Individuals experiencing at least one of the following symptoms can call (405) 395-0399, option 5, for an appointment:

• A fever of 100.4 or higher;

• cough;

• shortness of breath; or

• have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

This service is available to the public and does not require an individual to be a current patient of clinic. Individuals will be screened for symptoms and receive a tele-medicine appointment with clinic provider prior to testing.

Testing is free and does not require insurance.