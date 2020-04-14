Marguerite “Margy” Byerly, 88, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Edmond.

Marguerite “Margy” Byerly, 88, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Edmond.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, at Cooper Funeral Home. Private family service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 16, with Erick Henson, Tecumseh Highland Church of Christ, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Due to the COVID 19 virus please join us on Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.