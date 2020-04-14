A literal “HELP — MAYDAY — 9-1-1” was issued in a letter to President Donald Trump by a leading trucking association last week as the strain of the pandemic continues to hit drivers trying to maintain critical distribution networks while facing their own concerns about personal safety.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent its plea to Trump, warning if drivers start testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, the nation could be hit with a “tremendous reduction in drivers willing to risk everything.”

“Right now professional drivers are busting their butts to care for the nation,” the letter said, signed by Todd Spencer, CEO of the association. “Their hard work and personal sacrifice should not include their health or even their lives if at all possible or preventable.”

Oklahoma City-based driver Kevin Obenhaus warns the system is already under strain and he daily hears of other truckers parking their rigs and contemplating sitting out until the pandemic fades.

“This is getting pretty tenuous,” Obenhaus said. “There are drivers talking that they’re parking until it cools down, others are thinking about parking. I’m thinking about it.”

Critical service

A study by the American Truckers Association reported drivers carry 71.4% of total domestic tonnage shipped, making truck drivers a critical part of delivery for essentials ranging from food to medical supplies and equipment.

For Obenhaus and the estimated 3.5 million professional truck drivers deemed critical to American commerce and industry, the pandemic represents an unprecedented challenge.

Obenhaus this week observed warehouse security at one stop wearing masks along their neck instead of over their faces. Masks for truck drivers, meanwhile, are scarce and Obenhaus like many sought out a recipe online to make their own hand sanitizers.

“You’re starting to see drivers question companies’ responses to their safety,” Obenhaus said. “We can’t find (PPE) supplies out there. I’ve only seen one driver only that has an N95 mask. Drivers are using cloth masks, I’m seeing people putting a shirt up to their mouth. Most are using cloth surgical or industrial masks. It makes me nervous being out here. I can’t even find a hand gel.”

Obenhaus himself has been a driver, “on and off,” since 1991 having racked up more than 1 million miles. After some delays, his current employer is now starting to distribute 250,000 face masks at terminals for drivers.

Services needed

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which has 160,000 members, is asking that testing access with results “in hours, not days” be made available along busy truck routes. Also requested; a strategy for treatment or quarantine of ailing truckers at nearby motels. Truckers also are questioning how they will get home if they are tested positive for the virus.

“Every day they are exposed to COVID-19 because of the critical service they provide for all of us,” Spencer said. “Every single day. They run in and out of the hot zones and without question they are exposed. They don’t have access to PPE or any practical means to know when they may be falling ill or any practical solution if they need treatment or self-isolation.”

Whether any federal response is to follow is uncertain. Sen. James Lankford said his office has been working with state and federal entities to ensure requests are being fulfilled and supplies are delivered, but added each state is primarily responsible for creating testing infrastructure to meet demands in their areas.

“Each state is primarily responsible for accessing and using test kits and establishing specific hospital quarantine protocols for those infected,” Lankford said. “It is vital that state governments in conjunction with CDC guidance take the lead for the healthcare needs of the coronavirus. We continue at the state and federal level to ensure our critical industries are taking the appropriate steps to prevent the coronavirus, help workers who need to be tested get tested, and help those who test positive receive timely and appropriate treatment.”

Truck stops respond

Concerns are also rising about truck stops continuing to meet drivers’ needs.

Sean McNally, spokesperson for the American Trucking Association, said his organization has been in constant contact with federal and health officials about states closing highway rest stops and the loss of restaurants along major shipping routes.

Obenhaus is among those experiencing increased uncertainty on the routes, no longer assured of a return load once delivery is completed as when he dropped a shipment of Ocean Spray juices earlier this week in North Carolina. At truck stops he is seeing fewer fellow drivers parked in the lots. And in virus hot spots like New York City, deliveries are coming to a virtual standstill.

Even Pennsylvania, with 10,000 cases as of earlier this week, had Obenhaus rethinking his delivery routes.

He singles out Love’s Travel Stops, based in his hometown, for praise in responding early and aggressively to the pandemic.

“I’ve been to several stShane Wharton, president at Love’s, said the company quickly assembled a team to address the pandemic’s impact on both customers and employees at its 512 travel centers nationwide after a shockwave hit the country when the March 11 Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game was postponed due to a Jazz player testing positive.