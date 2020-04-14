The Tecumseh Board of Education approved the district's purchase of more electronics for students in a regular teleconference meeting Monday, April 13.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, it is the goal of the district to reach all its students and continue their education during this time of social distancing and distance learning.

Wilsie said so far the district is delivering 500 Chromebooks to students as they finish out the school year and the district is working on delivering the Chromebooks in various ways.

Wilsie said Tecumseh Public Schools is wanting to plan ahead and provide Chromebooks or iPads to all of its students as this age of social distancing continues.