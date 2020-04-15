McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center received a big boost on Friday, April 10 from Metal Roofing Contractors of Edmond, Oklahoma. Metal Roof Contractors donated labor and materials to repair leakage on the north side of the Society building at 421 West Broadway in McLoud.

"The north wall of the building has leaked since we purchased it in November 2007," Society President Glenda Kuhn said. "Metal Roofing Contractors generously donated their expertise and equipment to make the necessary repairs. What a generous donation! The museum is so grateful."

Kuhn said repairs were necessary because a $5,000 grant from the Oklahoma Historical Society did not include repair to the building. However, the leakage would have adversely affected the blackberry display being constructed inside the north wall through the grant.

"The leakage kept the north wall and floor wet with every blowing rain. It also caused a lot of humidity inside the old block building, which would have been detrimental to the display and to archives being stored in the back area of the building," Kuhn explained.

A May 3 annual Sunday dinner event had been scheduled to raise funds for the repairs, Kuhn said, but the Covid 19 virus shutdowns prevented that fundraiser. That is where Metal Roofing Contractors stepped in to help so construction of the grant display could continue.

McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center has been remodeling the former Ford Dealership since 2007 through donations and volunteer labor.

"Thanks to everyone who has donated through memberships, fundraisers, and with lots of labor, to make this beautiful museum available to honor those who have made McLoud the vibrant community of today," Kuhn said.

The museum will reopen on Fridays as soon as the quarantine allows. For information, please contact the museum through its Facebook Page.

CUT LINE: Megan Ballard cuts metal to be used for repair on the McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center. CUT LINE: Stephen Kendall uses a lift to repair leakage on the north side of the McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center on Friday, April 10.