(TNS) — Welcome to draft season! This is the first of 11 positional breakdowns leading up to the NFL draft (April 23-25). Here are Eddie Brown’s top 10 edge rushers:

1. Chase Young (Jr., Ohio St., 6-foot-5, 264 pounds)

Young is the best player in this draft class. He’s an elite prospect who hasn’t maxed out his ceiling. Just wait until he diversifies his pass rush repertoire. Projected: Top 3

2. A.J. Epenesa (Jr., Iowa, 6-5, 275)

I put more weight on production and talent than physical test scores. Epenesa isn’t a speed demon off of the edge, but he’s more than athletic enough (he was a good basketball player and won back-to-back state discus titles in high school). Projected: 1st round

3. K’Lavon Chaisson (So., LSU, 6-3, 254)

Durability concerns are only thing keeping him from being a top-10 pick. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

4. Yetur Gross-Matos (Jr., Penn St., 6-5, 266)

Gross-Matos features a prototypical combination of size, athleticism and agility. He was highly productive as a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions (17.5 sacks and 35 tackles for loss). Projected: 1st or 2nd round

5. Zach Baun (Sr., Wisconsin, 6-2, 238)

Baun is a former dual-threat quarterback whose athleticism makes him capable in coverage and an asset as a pass rusher. Projected: 1st or 2nd round

6. Terrell Lewis (Jr., Alabama, 6-5, 262)

Teams will need to balance injury history against his elite athleticism and off-the-charts potential. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

7. Curtis Weaver (Jr., Boise St., 6-2, 265)

The 2019 MWC Defensive Player of the Year was highly productive as a three-year starter (34 sacks and 46.5 tackles for loss). Will his below-average athleticism translate in the NFL? Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

8. Julian Okwara (Sr., Notre Dame, 6-4, 252)

Will likely be a bigger, stronger version of his brother, Romeo (Lions edge rusher). Most projections are based on dominant 2018. A broken leg wiped out an average 2019 and will likely keep him out of the first round. Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

9. Josh Uche (Sr., Michigan, 6-1, 245)

Uche only started nine games total for the Wolverines, but his athleticism and skill set are tantalizing. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

10. Jabari Zuniga (Sr., Florida, 6-3, 264)

Zuniga is a versatile, explosive athlete still trying to put it all together. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

BONUS. Bradlee Anae (Sr., Utah, 6-3, 257)

Anae uses a non-stop motor to effectively get after the quarterback (28 sacks the last three seasons). Projected: 2nd or 3rd round

BONUS. Khalid Kareem (Sr., Notre Dame, 6-4, 268)

Kareem is a technician who utilizes his immense power to make plays against the run and pass. Projected: 2nd to 4th round

BONUS. Darrell Taylor (Sr., Tennessee, 6-4, 267)

Taylor is a talented physical specimen who has shown the ability to overpower his competition from time-to-time. A stress fracture in his foot could depress his draft stock. Projected: 3rd to 5th round

BONUS. Jason Strowbridge (Sr., North Carolina, 6-4, 275)

An impressive performance during Senior Bowl week put him on the map. Can impact special teams at the next level too (he blocked four kicks over the last three seasons). Projected: 3rd to 5th round

BONUS. Kenny Willekes (Sr., Michigan St., 6-3, 264)

Former walk-on who was highly productive (26 sacks and 51 tackles for loss the last three seasons) and wins with work ethic. Projected: 4th to 7th round