The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Tuesday released information about a fatal crash that claimed a Sasakwa man’s life in Seminole County.

The crash occurred on an unknown day sometime after April 11, the patrol said, on SH 56, about four miles north of Sasakwa.

A 2008 Dodge Charger, driven by Dustin House, 21, Sasakwa, was southbound on SH 56 when the vehicle departed the road to the right in a left curve and struck several trees, the patrol reported. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in a power line right of way, resting on its wheels, the OHP said.

House was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the trooper’s report, the passenger could not remember how long it had been since the collision had occurred. That passenger, Johnny Waits, 40, of Sasakwa, was transported by air ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, OK, where he was admitted in stable condition with multiple injuries,the patrol said..

The driver’s condition and cause of the crash is under investigation by troopers. Use of seatbelts was unknown.