Robert Lee Godfrey, 73, of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 16.

Private family service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, with Pastor Will Wilson, New Hope Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Due to the COVID 19 virus please join us on Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made in memory of Robert to New Hope Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

