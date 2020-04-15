Like several other schools throughout the state, students of Tecumseh Public Schools began their first week of distance learning April 6 and have been adapting as best they can.

According to Assistant Superintendent Robert Kinsey, though the district had some challenges in the beginning, students and teachers are becoming acclimated with their new normal.

"The first week of distance learning went very well for our students and teachers. Despite several hurdles that had to be cleared before we could even begin, our teachers and principals showed a great amount of diligence in preparing for distance learning in such a short amount of time," Kinsey said.

Kinsey explained Tecumseh educators wanted to ensure students had a great online education as well as a great home education for those students who don't have access to online resources.

"Through all of this, the focus has remained on trying to help students finish this year successfully so that next school year can be even better," Kinsey said.

The administrator said it has been challenging for teachers and students to adapt, but many Tecumseh educators worked very hard to build a plan for the remainder of the year.

"Teachers adopted a can-do attitude and worked hard to fill in gaps in their own knowledge and enhance skills that might have been weaknesses before distance learning," Kinsey said.

Kinsey explained the district is grateful to the community for all they have done to make the transition as easy as possible for both teachers and students.

"The learning packets and digital learning opportunities that our teachers are developing for students are meant to be engaging and keep them thinking at high levels,: Kinsey said. "To do that, we have asked parents, grandparents and guardians of our students to partner with us and become an in-home teacher for our students...We respect our community members so much for rising to this challenge."

In addition to providing an education, Kinsey said the district has also developed a meal delivery program to provide meals for its students and it will continue until the last day of school May 15.

"Our child nutrition workers, bus drivers, and many of our paraprofessionals have worked daily the last three weeks to prepare and deliver meals to our students," Kinsey said. "We have averaged feeding more than 900 students per day with two meals for each student."

Kinsey said the district misses its students and hopes to return to school in the fall.

"We hope that all of our students and their families stay safe through this pandemic. We hope to return back to normal in August," Kinsey said. "In the meantime, if we can help your family, please contact your child's teacher or principal."