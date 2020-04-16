LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Communications Group, a full-service marketing and PR firm based in Little Rock, has hired Casey Baker as digital marketing director. In this new role, Baker manages digital, social and new media campaigns for the agency's agriculture (AG), business-to-business (B2B) and government-to-citizen (G2C) clients.

Baker, originally from Oklahoma, served as a performance marketing manager in northwest Arkansas. He comes to ComGroup with digital marketing strategy, email marketing and social media advertising experience.

"Casey's experience brings top-tier digital strategy to ComGroup's clients. His creative approach to digital marketing is leading our clients to success by increasing their brand's presence and engagement online," said Lisa Van Hook, agency principal and director of client services. “We are thrilled to have Casey leading our digital team."

Baker graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2007. He is an involved member of New Life Church, where he is active with the Arkansas Dream Center.

About The Communications Group

The Communications Group is an award-winning, Arkansas-based, marketing and public relations firm established in 1987. ComGroup is an integrated marketing and communications firm delivering value and solutions to clients in North America and Europe with data-driven strategic research and planning, multi-channel implementation and responsive monitoring in agriculture, business-to-business, healthcare and government-to-citizen sectors. More at ComGroup.com