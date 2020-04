OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 and nearly 100 additional cases of the coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma Thursday by the state's Department of Health. Confirmed cases in Pottawatomie County have increased to 32.

Deaths now total 131 in the state with at least 2,357 cases, the department said, an increase from 123 deaths and 2,263 cases reported Wednesday.

LOCAL NUMBERS:

Pottawatomie County: 32 cases and 3 deaths

Lincoln County: 11 cases and no deaths.

Seminole County: 7 cases and one death

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Figures provided by the department show at least one case in 64 of the state's 77 counties and deaths in 29 counties.

Each of the eight latest deaths, and 108 total, are among people 65-or older.

Also Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the activation of 175 members of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard this week to support the state response to the spread of the virus.

The soldiers and airmen will provide and restock personal protective equipment and tests as part of their duties, according to a news release from the governor's office. Another 35 Guard members are currently working at the state's Strategic National Stockpile where the equipment is stored.