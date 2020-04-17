Bartlesville leaders continue to take care of business while keeping germs at bay with the implementation of videoconferencing.

Videoconferencing allows multiple participants to meet and talk from home. According to City Beat, the city is no longer holding in-person meetings but instead has implemented videoconferencing for employees, elected officials and boards and committees in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Meetings will be live-streamed via the City’s website and aired live on local cable television’s Channel 56. This is in accordance with Oklahoma Senate Bill 661, and is an effort to implement social distancing and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Anyone who would like to submit comments prior to a meeting for council or board review may do so by emailing covid- 19@cityofbartlesville.org.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the videoconferencing has worked great so far with few technical difficulties.

“It’s become our new meeting room,” he said.

Mayor Dale Copeland said he is still in the learning stage of using videoconferencing but he believes overall the system works pretty well.

“It’s no different than in the past with people not muting their mikes…you can hear dogs barking in the background. It’s enough with three or four (participants) but when you have 16 or 18…” he said.

Zoom may be convenient in times of quarantine but Copeland still prefers face-to-face meetings.

“You can’t see visual or body cues. You don’t know who is ready to speak,” he said.

Even though videoconferencing makes it possible for professionals all over the world to meet during quarantined times, Copeland believes there will always be a need for in-person meetings.

“Nothing is as good as in person. You can sense who is engaged and the sound is so much better,” he said.