The McLoud School Foundation recently selected six McLoud High School Seniors to be recipients of $1,000 scholarships. The students that will be receiving the scholarships are:

Celecia Jean Price, Arrington Paige Roy, Kenadie Rebekah McKinley, Makyna Lynn Higdon, Callie Rae Cardin and Conner Evan Cheney.

The scholarship applicant must complete an application by the deadline. To be eligible, the student must have a 3.0 overall grade point average, be a senior, be graduating in May, 2020, be a U.S. citizen who has displayed leadership and responsibility. The application requires a 500 word minimum narrative that discusses their career objectives and indicate how this scholarship award will help them to obtain their goals, plus tell why they feel that they are a good candidate for this scholarship. The student is required to attach a letter of recommendation or support from a current or former teacher, school administrator, clergy member or business person. In addition, a current transcript is required with the scholarship application. The scholarship applications were judged with the names removed, thus eliminating any biases and insuring each applicant will be equally reviewed by the members of the MSF Scholarship/Teacher Grant Committee. They were judged by the following criteria: Grades, Activities/Leadership, Citizenship/Community Involvement, Essay and Need. Each scholarship check will be awarded in the spring of 2021 after the student has successfully completed the fall semester at an accredited school of higher learning and upon presentation of their fall transcript, with the check being paid directly to the school.

The MSF was formed to provide yearly scholarships for graduating seniors, plus the organization does grants for teachers. Donations to the Foundation are tax deductible, as the organization has a 501 (c) (3) designation. Donations can be mailed to: MSF, PO Box 802, McLoud, OK 74851.