OKLAHOMA CITY - The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have been released.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits as of Saturday, April 18. The state has 105 new cases for a total of 2,570 confirmed cases, 307 current hospitalizations and three additional deaths in Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Wagoner Counties for a total of 139 deaths. At the time of the release, the latest numbers for recoveries were not available, however as of Friday, April 17, the total recoveries was 1,441.

• Delaware County has 80 cases and four deaths, two males and two females all in the 65+ age group.

• Adair County has 29 cases and three deaths, one female in the 50-64 age group and two females in the 65+ age group.

• Cherokee County has 24 cases and one death, a female in the 65+ age group.

• Craig County has eight cases and zero deaths.

• Mayes County has 19 cases and three deaths, a male in the 50-64 age group and two males in the 65+ age group.

• Ottawa County has 27 cases and zero deaths.

• Benton County, AR has 62 cases and zero deaths.

• McDonald County, MO has four cases and zero deaths.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or the dashboard provided by KOTV News Channel 6 at https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/0e8ccb659c804924b72ddc862ec0eadf.