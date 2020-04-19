Jerry Langenkamp

Jerry Langenkamp, 88, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday. Celebration of life will be at a later date when all are able to meet. Cremation arrangements has been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Richard Coan

Richard Manning Coan, 89, of Carlsbad, Cal., died Wednesday. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements has been entrusted to Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rebecca Yankovich

Rebecca Yankovich, 56 of Ochelata died Friday. Service arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

John Young

John Jacob Young, 59, of Nowata, died Thursday. Family will receive guests Tuesday 4 p.m. — 7 p.m. at Stumpff-Nowata Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Peoria Indian Cemetery in Quapaw. Services are under the direction of Stumpff- Nowata Funeral Home.

Janice Sutterfield

Janice Sutterfield, 75, of Bartlesville, Friday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.