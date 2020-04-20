Macaroni and Tomatoes

When I was first asked to start writing a weekly column for the Miami News-Record, I had no idea that 3 years later, almost to the day, I would still be writing them. Here is a re-issue of that very first article I wrote and was published.

———

Growing up in Miami, Oklahoma in the 1960’s was an experience and timeframe that I would not trade for any other. I grew up in a blue-collar working class neighborhood, just as most of my friends did during that timeframe. BF Goodrich was in its heyday during the 1950’s thru the 70’s. Most of the families I was exposed to, incomes derived either directly or in-directly from the tire plant. Along with Miami, most of the surrounding communities were impacted by the BF Goodrich plant as well. In my youth, dining out was very seldom an option for our family, but if we did go out, it was usually to Roy’s Drive In for some 18-cent hamburgers. Also back then, most families I knew, had only one vehicle, and if they did happen to have a second one, it was usually some old junk truck for hauling things in. The mothers that I knew were “Stay at Home” mothers, thus making an extra vehicle not necessary. If we went to town (Main Street) we walked. These ladies, whose life was raising their children, would usually help with the neighbor’s kids as well, whether we wanted it or not. If you happened to be at one of your friend’s homes during mealtime, you would just sit down with the rest of their family and eat. Most of the people I knew in those days didn’t have air-conditioning in their homes, so they cooled with fans or water coolers. During the summertime with the windows open on the homes, you could smell the cooking going on while walking through the neighborhood. Everybody must have loved fried potatoes back then, because I could smell them cooking from many different houses. Most families would generate a small garden in the spring, and if they grew nothing else, they would at least grow some tomatoes and green onions. These families would have one of those early 3- or 4-legged charcoal grills in their back yard that they would fire up in the summertime to cook burgers and hot dogs on as well. The burgers being cooked could be smelled all up and down the block.

Another aspect different from today was, although we had two large grocery stores, Farriers and Safeway, we also had small neighborhood grocery stores all over town. On my side of town alone were Greens Grocery, Moonwink, and then, Dineen’s Grocery, which was just a block from my house. At a young age, I learned that you could purchase things at these stores without having money. All you had to do, was say “put it on our bill.” But it only took a month of buying candy bars, ice cream bars and pop, before my parents instructed me that wasn’t how it actually worked. All these little stores are gone now, with the exception of Nott’s Grocery, who has withstood the changing times and still generates that small grocery atmosphere. Yes it was a GREAT time and, even today, I like to relive those days again through my cooking, by re-creating the dishes I remembered as a child. A lot of these old time dishes were made with simplicity and are best left alone, but with more seasoning ingredients available for us today, some things can be improved on. One blue-collar side dish from my childhood days that we had quite often was macaroni and tomatoes. It was a simple version of macaroni, tomatoes, salt and pepper. I still make this side dish at times, but have upgraded it with a little more flavor, and it still makes a great accompanist to those charcoal burgers, fried potatoes, sliced homegrown tomatoes, or just about anything else you want to serve them with.

Macaroni and Tomatoes

Ingredients

1 chopped Green Onion

2 slices Bacon, chopped

1 1/2 cups water

15 ounces Petite Diced Tomatoes, undrained

6-8 ounces Tomato Sauce

8 ounces Elbow Macaroni

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat deep skillet or soup pot over medium heat. Add chopped bacon. Stir and cook until bacon is brown and fat is rendered. Retain drippings from the cooked bacon and add green onion sauté’ till soft.

Add all tomatoes, tomato/pasta sauce, and water to the pot. Bring to a boil, and stir in macaroni.

Cook at a low boil for the recommended cook time on the macaroni package. Stir often, scraping the bottom, to prevent pasta from sticking to the pan. Dish is ready to serve when macaroni is cooked to your liking.