Several therapy dogs and their owners from The Doggie Spot visited the residents of the Regency and performed tricks for them through their windows Monday, April 20.

According to owner of the Doggie Spot Khara Schuetzner, residents were very happy to see all the dogs doing their tricks and in their costumes.

"I think the residents and staff really enjoyed it," Schuetzner said.

The dog trainer said for the last few weeks the Doggie Spot has been trying to adapt to this new normal and she decided to do something to help those in the community.

Schuetzner said the Regency wants the dogs to return which they will and they're planning to go to other places such as Belfair of Shawnee Tuesday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

In addition to therapy dog visits, Schuetzner said the Doggie Spot has remained opened as an essential business because it sells dog food.

However, the business only offers curbside pickup for their retail items and has been offering virtual training classes for clients.

"All of our classes have been moved to online...I have a few people who are training with me until we can go back to our regular classes," Schuetzner said. "About 50 percent are doing it."

Schuetzner said at first people were uncertain how this new class method would go, but the trainer said it's been working out well.

"I actually kind of like it because you get to see the dog in their own home," Schuetzner said. "I actually can record their training so they actually get all that feedback."

For the business owner she's enjoying the therapy dog visits and teaching her students and looks forward to continuing to help others.