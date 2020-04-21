Jerry Eston Presley of Branson, Missouri, went to heaven on April 18, 2020, at the age of 79 while surrounded by family.

He was born in Shawnee and graduated from SHS in 1958.

He served in the Navy and worked for AT&T for more than 30 years.

He was survived by his wife Beth Presley of 53 years, his children: Deidra Presley and Mark Presley, his grandchildren: Samantha Brumley, Robert Harvey, Zach French, Randi French, Mitch Presley and Mia Presley as well as four great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by mother and father, J.C. and Dorotha Presley and daughter Ricki Renee.

The viewing will be held at Walker Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 21, and a private service will be held for the family on Wednesday, April 22, at 2 p.m. Due to Covid-19, you are invited to view his service via Facebook Live from Jerry's page. Immediately following, he will be laid to rest at Tecumseh Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up through Jesus Film project at www.jshp.org.

Jerry was a godly man that was much loved by many. He was a soul winner.