The city's waste collection rates are slated to go up again after the Shawnee City Commission OK'd a new contract during Monday's meeting, via video conference; the increases will be deferred until the pandemic crisis passes.

The city's waste collection rates are slated to go up again after the Shawnee City Commission OK'd a new contract during Monday's meeting, via video conference; the increases will be deferred until the pandemic crisis passes.

Reviewing a new agreement for solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services the city's only offer was unanimously approved.

In March one bid was received; Shawnee's current provider, Central Disposal, made an offer to continue solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services, though many of the rates in the proposal have gone up.

Adding all the regular services together, the average cost for using a large polycart would increase from the current pricing of $15.20 to $18 a month — a yearly difference of $33.60.

Small polycart use would increase from the current pricing of$11.70 a month to $13.50 a month — a yearly difference of $21.60.

Broken down, each of the rate changes in the proposal are:

• Once per week residential curbside collection for the large 90-gallon polycart: currently $10 a month — would be raised to $11.50 a month;

• Once per week residential curbside collection for the small 60-gallon polycart: currently $8 a month — would go down to $7 a month;

• Once a week yard waste collection: currently 75 cents a month — would be raised to $1 a month;

• Adding a second polycart would go up from the current $8 a month, to $10 a month;

• Community solid/bulk waste dropped off at the transfer station: currently 75 cents a month — would be raised to $1 a month;

• Once a month curbside bulk waste: currently 20 cents a month — would be 75 cents a month;

• Quarterly curbside bulk waste collection: currently 5 cents a month — would go up to 75 cents a month;

• Once a week curbside recyclable collection: currently $3.50 a month — would go up to $3.75 a month

• The proposal also includes spring and fall clean-up, which will be at multiple locations and once-a-year hazardous waste collection; there is no charge for these services.

Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said Central Disposal has been the community's provider for 10 years, with limited complaints.

As the provider is already well embedded in the area and not requiring a transition, effectively no services would change, he said.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the board.

The new contract would become effective with the new fiscal year — July 1, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison said direct cost rates to the city and a rate increase to the customer would not be put into effect until after the pandemic is over.

Staff will come back to the Commission at a later date with a proposed rate increase in line with the Consumer Price Index, the agenda reads.