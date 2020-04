The city of Shawnee has received new tornado sirens which will be operational within the next two to three weeks.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the current system is still operational and is electronically tested on a weekly basis.

"We want to continue to remind the citizens audible testing will begin when the new system is in place. These tests will be on Saturdays at noon, weather permitting," Lozano said.