The Shawnee Police Department is currently investigating a missing persons case

on Jesse Speer.

Jesse was last seen in the Shawnee area on March 4. The last contact anyone has had with him was on March 6 by telephone.

Jesse is described as a 33 year-old white male with dark hair. He is 5 ́7” and weighs

approximately 175 lbs. He has “Sofia” with wings on both sides of it tattooed across

the front of his neck.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Jesse Speer, please contact

Detective Bizzell at 405-878-1634.