Erinn Rakes and Julie Pattison from Jane Phillips Elementary School in Bartlesville were among 37 teachers selected for grants totaling more than $132,000 for self-designed professional development opportunities in locations around the world.

The Oklahoma grants, given to teachers in pre-K through 12th grade, are made possible through a partnership between the national nonprofit Fund for Teachers, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence and the Tulsa Community Foundation.

This year’s grant winners, named Fund for Teachers Fellows, hail from 17 districts and 20 schools.

Rakes and Pattison will explore the history and culture of Vienna, Salzburg and Munich to create hands-on learning experiences grounded in the arts for pre-K to fifth-grade students.

Pattison has been a teacher for a total of 26 years at both private and public schools. She is in her seventh year at Jane Phillips and teaches Elementary Music to students in pre-K through fifth grade. Rakes has been teaching in Bartlesville Public Schools for 14 years, the past nine at Jane Phillips. She teaches Elementary Art to students in pre-K to fifth grade.

They said they chose Vienna, Salzburg and Munich because of those cities’ historical influence on the arts and because their students showed a particular interest in the area.

“These cities were the homes of many well-known artists and composers throughout the baroque, classical and romantic periods,” Pattison said in an email. “This fellowship will allow us to immerse ourselves in the culture of Germany and Austria and then bring those experiences back to our students.”

Pattison said they hope to bring the cities and their influential composers and artists to life for their students.

The pair is “motivated and inspired” to experience learning opportunities in real-world situations, so when they return they will be able to share personal experiences, photos, artwork and music, instead of just lecturing on material they have read, Rakes said.

“Exploring, visiting, and immersing ourselves in the culture of Austria and Germany we will be broadening our understanding of the art and culture of these countries and experiencing the environment in which the art and music developed and impacted the culture,” Rakes said in an email. “We will receive first-hand knowledge from experts and access to original sources and information that is not available to us in our home state.”

Pattison said they plan to use photos and videos to create 3-D virtual reality experiences for their students, thanks to a grant Rakes received from the Bartlesville Schools Foundation.

“Our students will be able to use the VR Goggles to go to Vienna, Salzburg and Munich with us… a sort of virtual field trip!” Pattison said in her email.

Also receiving a grant was Renee Tanner of Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. Tanner’s project will highlight Hawaii’s environmentally conscious culture and use real-world problem solving to instruct students on how their actions affect the global community. Students’ efforts will culminate in an Earth Day celebration.

Tanner, a medicine and biosciences instructor at Tri County, will collaborate with Stacy Davis of Southwest Technology Center in Altus.

An Oklahoma Tribal Alliance, which began supporting the program last year, has expanded its support this year to help increase the Oklahoma fellowship funding to its highest level in five years. Additional funding was provided by the Stuart and Temple Foundations of Tulsa.

The Tribal Alliance is comprised of the Chickasaw Nation, Osage Nation, Cherokee Nation, Citizen-Potawatomi Nation, Choctaw Nation, Sac and Fox Nation, the Seminole Nation and the Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma.

This year, grants were awarded to six tribal members representing the Citizen Potawatomi, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee tribes.

Since 2002, more than 1,000 Oklahoma teachers have received Fund for Teachers grants totaling more than $3.6 million.

In 2006, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to offer grants to educators statewide when the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence joined Fund for Teachers and the Tulsa Community Foundation as state partners.

Fund for Teachers fellowships empower teachers to explore their academic passions, deepen their scholarship and enhance their craft, said Karen Eckhoff, executive director of the national nonprofit organization.

This year’s grants will be deferred to the summer of 2021 due to precautions regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic. At that time, Fellows will journey to 14 countries pursuing learning opportunities that range from professional conferences, educational tours and trainings, interviews, cultural experiences and much more.