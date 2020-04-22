Brayden Savage has been named the new principal at Shawnee Early Childhood Center.

Savage is completing her 24th year in education. She earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education and master's degree in administration from the University of Oklahoma. She began her career as an early childhood classroom teacher, teaching 10 years in both Mid-Del Public Schools and Western Heights Public Schools. She has 14 years' experience in educational administration, including time as an assistant principal and district-level director, executive director and assistant superintendent.

Savage has most recently served as the director of alternative education at the Oklahoma Department of Education.

She and her husband Marcus live in Norman and spend free time with their five children.