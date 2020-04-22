The Bartlesville City Council will review the city’s mitigation measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during its regularly scheduled meeting on May 4.

The council approved the ordinance establishing the measures on April 6. City Manager Mike Bailey said officials have received several inquiries from residents on whether the city ordinance will still be in effect if or when Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order expires on April 30.

“The simple answer to that is yes,” Bailey said. “The City’s ordinance will not expire until May 4, if the City Council does not extend or modify it.”

However, the governor could extend the state executive order or unveil a plan to lift restrictions in a series of phases. The City Council could take the same approach as well, Bailey said.

“This is a situation that requires us to remain open to any number of scenarios unfolding over the next several weeks,” he said, noting that one of the most important factors in loosening restrictions will be seeing the number of new cases stay low.

“Overall, Bartlesville residents and our local businesses have done a good job of implementing the measures passed by the council to help mitigate this situation,” Bailey said. “This is evident in the fact that we are starting to see a flattening of the curve that we’ve all been working toward. If we continue to see low growth in new cases and our hospital stays within their capacity, that will be great news for our community.”

Experts have said care must be taken in rolling back restrictions to eliminate the potential for a second wave of new cases — a situation Bailey said is being monitored on an ongoing basis.

“Of course we will continue to monitor the actions of the governor’s office and heed the advice of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and other medical experts who have access to the information required for the council to make informed decisions that are needed to ensure the well-being of our citizens and community.”

The May 4 meeting will be via Zoom, and may be viewed on the city’s webcast at www.cityofbartlesville.org.

— Information from Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville.