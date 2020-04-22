Starting at 1 p.m., Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center is providing curbside COVID-19 testing at 130 N. Broadway, Suite 300, in Shawnee.

Starting at 1 p.m., Community Health Shawnee Family Medical Center is providing curbside COVID-19 testing at 130 N. Broadway, Suite 300, in Shawnee.

Call to schedule an appointment/testing time.

Individuals experiencing at least one of the following symptoms can call (405) 395-0399, option 5, for an appointment:

• A new fever of 100.4 or higher in the last 2-14 days;

• a new, dry cough;

• shortness of breath in the last 2-14 days; or

• have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, over 65, have diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, or other immunocompromised condition.

This service is available to the public and does not require an individual to be a current patient of clinic. Individuals will be screened for symptoms and receive a telemedicine appointment with clinic provider prior to testing.

Testing is free and does not require insurance.