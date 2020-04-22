Week of April 22 to April 28

The Osage Nation Education Department is partnering with the Oklahoma College Assistance Program in providing a webinar about college and career planning on Thursday, April 23, at 4 p.m. All high school students are invited to attend. Students will learn about college scholarships, FAFSA and concurrent enrollment. Mrs. Farber has added the link to the Zoom meeting on your Google Classroom. For questions, please contact the Tribal Education Advocate, Lauren Redeagle, at lauren.redeagle@osagenation-nsn.gov.

Barnsdall celebrated its very own seniors last Friday evening at 8:20 p.m. by turning on the football field lights for twenty minutes. The evening time of 8:20 was selected because the military time was 20:20 to represent the Class of 2020. Barnsdall High School was one of many high schools throughout the United States celebrating and honoring the graduating Class of 2020.

The Class of 2020 will also be honored with a graduation parade on May 15 at 7:30 p.m. The parade of vehicles will start at Gilbert’s Field House and continue down Main Street to the Community Center, where the seniors will receive their diplomas. The graduation parade will be broadcast over the radio on KPGM 1500, so you can conveniently and safely sit in your vehicle and listen to the ceremony while complying with social distancing guidelines. This will be the plan for graduation unless social distancing guidelines are lifted by May 14.

The Osage County Health Department would like to share the following announcement to all citizens. Curbside COVID-19 testing is available free of charge, by appointment only, at the Osage County Health Department. Individuals experiencing fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, shortness of breath, or who have been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, are encouraged to be tested. For questions regarding testing for children or to reserve an appointment, call the Health Department at 918-287-3740.

As families are at home participating in remote learning, Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance has provided free resources of STEM challenges and Stem in a Bag to keep your minds engaged. Go to the following website to find free STEM resources, websites, and games: https://tulsastem.org/free-stem-resources/

The Cherokee Nation is providing a school clothing voucher to eligible students. The application is now available online at www.cherokee.org. The applications are due by June 15, 2020. The application must be submitted by mail and cannot be emailed or faxed.

As a reminder, Barnsdall Public Schools will be continuing its Grab and Go meals to any student who needs one. If you want to request a school meal, please go to the school website, www.barnsdallschools.org, and fill out the School Closure Meal Service form. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any student who completes the form. Meals will be prepared Monday through Thursday throughout the remainder of the school year and available for pickup at the Elementary Cafeteria, Assembly of God Church, and delivered to homes on out-of-town bus routes.