Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a parked pickup in the area of Brangus and Wolverine Roads, the sheriff said.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth on Wednesday said the case is an ongoing investigation as deputies await a determination on cause of the death from the state medical examiner.

Booth identified the decedent as Ron Hillman, 47.

He said Hillman's body was discovered late Monday night in a black, Ford F-150 pickup. Booth, who said Hillman was found deceased in the back seat floorboard of the crew cab pickup, said the windows of that truck had dark tint and the body wasn't visible until further inspection of the scene.

Booth said there were red flags from the scene that prompted further investigation, including a search warrant to process the truck for any evidence.

The sheriff said it's not uncommon to investigate a suspicious death as a possible homicide until that is ruled out, so two detectives are assigned to the case.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office, 405-273-1727.