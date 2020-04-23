The City of Bartlesville Water Utilities Department started testing and flushing fire hydrants on Wednesday. The department tests and flushes fire hydrants on an annual basis to ensure that they are in proper working order.

The process will be completed in sections. In some areas, work will be conducted at night to avoid disturbing businesses during hours of operation. Night flushing will be conducted between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

During the flushing process, some discoloration of water may occur. Please use caution when laundering clothes.

The first areas to be flushed include:

Zone 5 (partial) (night flushing) April 22-23, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northern city limits south to 11th Street, from the railroad tracks east to Cherokee Avenue

Zone 5 (partial) (day flushing) Friday, April 24 until completion 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northern city limits south to 11th Street, from Cherokee Avenue east to the Caney River

Zone 3: Friday, April 24 until completion (Monday through Friday) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek, from the railroad tracks west to the city limit.

Crews will continue to move throughout the city until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed. This is expected to take approximately 10 weeks, weather permitting.