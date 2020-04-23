Darrell D. Coker, 80, Tecumseh, passed from this life Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 10, 1940, to Glen and Cleo (Dawson) Coker in Shawnee.

Darrell was raised in the Tecumseh area and graduated with the class of 1958 from Tecumseh High School. He later attended Oklahoma Baptist University.

Darrell married his high school sweetheart Elaine Guinn on April 11, 1959, in Wewoka. They started their family in Shawnee and lived with Darrell’s grandmother while they were building their house in Tecumseh, where they lived until recently moving to Shawnee.

He retired from A.T. & T as systems manager. After retirement he and Vernon Wellman started the highly successful Lawn Magic Spraying Service.

Darrell was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church where he was a very active and devoted member in the Men’s Brotherhood.

He was a lifelong supporter and member of the Tecumseh High School Alumni Association and was very instrumental in the acquisition of the land to build the new high school. Darrell served on the Tecumseh School Board, Mission Hill Hospital Board and Shawnee Medical Center Board.

Darrell was mechanically gifted, loved to travel, read and anything having to do with being outdoors. He had a love and passion for BBQing and smoking meats for members of the community and community activities. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Craig Coker; granddaughter, Brittney Coker; and his parents, Glen and Cleo Coker.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years, Elaine Coker of the home; son, Steven Britt Coker of Tecumseh; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Kent Coker and Shelley Richardson of Golden, Colorado, and Richard and Margot Coker of Parker, Texas; one sister and one brother-in-law, Janice and Ken Harper of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nieces, Amanda Harper and her husband Brian Cone and Cassie Coker; two nephews, Andrew Harper and Avery Coker; and many loving friends and extended family.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund or New Hope Cemetery, 37496 New Hope Road, Tecumseh, OK 74873.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 23, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 24, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Private family graveside services will held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 24, with Reverend Will Wilson, New Hope Baptist Church, officiating, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. Due to the COVID 19 disease and CDC and State of Oklahoma Rules and Guidelines all attendees are to remain in their vehicles or please join us on Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page for live streaming of the service.

