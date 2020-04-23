JAY - After first filing in 2017, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) has finally approved two long-term groundwater permits for two poultry feeding operations on Tuesday, April 21.

Local residents have expressed concerns over pollution of ground and stream waters. Judge Barry Denny filled an temporary injunction in 2018, complete with a harsh ruling against the OWRB. The ruling stated that the abused discretion by issuing numerous serial short-term groundwater permits to Chau Tran and Donna Nguyen and Nghi Truong and Thuy Nguyen. These short-term permits ignored the concerns of pollution and did not take into account the impact that the permits would have on water quality and quantity.

After the ruling, Tran and Nguyen appealed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

During the meeting, attorneys from both sides addressed the board. The application from Tran and Nguyen was reviewed by the OWRB's hearing examiner in November, while the application from Truong and Nguyen was reviewed in January.

The examiner found that the following criteria was met:

• the applicant owned the land

• the dedicated land overlies a known fresh groundwater basin

• the proposed use of the water for the poultry operation would be considered “beneficial use,”

• that waste of water will not occur

• the water will not come from a sensitive sole-source basin.

The two farms overlie the Boone and Roubidoux are located a few miles from each other and are nearly the same size. However, Tran and Nguyen requested 50 acre-feet of water per year, while Truong and Nguyen requested 160 acre-feet of water per year.

The permits were passed unanimously, with very minor changes, to the displeasure of Jason Aamodt, the attorney representing the residents who are concerned about water pollution, and his co-council Matthew Alison.

“If the Water Board refuses to implement the state district court’s order,” said Aamodt, “then of course the appeal on this matter will go back to that same state district court, who I imagine will be relatively frustrated by hearing that the Water Board is failing to comply with his valid order."