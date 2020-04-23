Spirit of Giving

Senior Native Americans still receive hot meal

Native seniors may not be able to sit, talk and eat at the Delaware Community Center but they are still getting a hot meal through a curb-side delivery service during the COVID-19 crisis through Delaware Tribe Nutrition program.

And five people, who could have stayed home during this time, chose instead to feed the elderly people who usually feed at their facility, said Ronda Williams.

“Right now nutrition is our biggest deal,” Williams said. “For a lot of elders, this is their only meal of the day. and we want to ensure they get one good meal a day.”

Their good work has not gone unnoticed and they were nominated for exceptional essential workers on Channel 8. Workers include Archie Elvington, Fanneta White, Rikki Hunt and Justin Bolen.

The program is for Natives, 55 and older.

“It’s for any Native American as long as they are a member of the tribe and have a card,” Williams said.

Before COVID-19, Williams said they were feeding 70 to 80 a day at the Delaware Community Center, 5100 S. Tuxedo Blvd., but now now they are feeding about 100. One day the facility fed 126.

“We haven’t turned anyone away,” she said.

“They pick it up for themselves or take it to neighbors. It’s a fantastic program,” she said.

“We were given the option (when our offices closed) to take off work and be paid or continue to feed our elders. Four people work with me and all agreed our elders needed their food. We have continued to work and haven’t missed a day,” she said.

Participants receive a hot meal in addition to fruit and vegetables and sometimes yogurt, a cookie or a brownie.

Sometimes they offer Indian tacos or catfish dinners.

“Socialization and nutrition are a part of Title VI,” she said.

City Council to review COVID-19 measures at May 4 meeting

The Bartlesville City Council will review the city’s mitigation measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during its regularly scheduled meeting on May 4.

The council approved the ordinance establishing the measures on April 6. City Manager Mike Bailey said officials have received several inquiries from residents on whether the city ordinance will still be in effect if or when Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order expires on April 30.

“The simple answer to that is yes,” Bailey said. “The City’s ordinance will not expire until May 4, if the City Council does not extend or modify it.”

However, the governor could extend the state executive order or unveil a plan to lift restrictions in a series of phases. The City Council could take the same approach as well, Bailey said.

“This is a situation that requires us to remain open to any number of scenarios unfolding over the next several weeks,” he said, noting that one of the most important factors in loosening restrictions will be seeing the number of new cases stay low.

“Overall, Bartlesville residents and our local businesses have done a good job of implementing the measures passed by the council to help mitigate this situation,” Bailey said. “This is evident in the fact that we are starting to see a flattening of the curve that we’ve all been working toward. If we continue to see low growth in new cases and our hospital stays within their capacity, that will be great news for our community.”

Experts have said care must be taken in rolling back restrictions to eliminate the potential for a second wave of new cases — a situation Bailey said is being monitored on an ongoing basis.

“Of course we will continue to monitor the actions of the governor’s office and heed the advice of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and other medical experts who have access to the information required for the council to make informed decisions that are needed to ensure the well-being of our citizens and community.”

The May 4 meeting will be via Zoom, and may be viewed on the city’s webcast at www.cityofbartlesville.org.

— Information from Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville.

Coronavirus Pandemic

State remains on path to reopen businesses in early May

By Chris Casteel

The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Gov. Kevin Stitt continued to plan for a phased reopening of Oklahoma businesses early next month, cases of COVID-19 and deaths rose more sharply on Tuesday than recent trends suggested.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, are still in line with models that predicted the state has already reached its peak. And a key official said Tuesday that the main focus as the state reopens will be testing and tracing potential cases.

“The key to reopening Oklahoma is going to be the state’s plan underway to continue to expand testing and to ramp up contact tracing,” Aaron Wendelboe, interim state epidemiologist, told The Oklahoman.

“These efforts allow us to rapidly communicate with Oklahomans who have a positive test and their contacts to either isolate those with symptoms or quarantine those with a known exposure to a positive-COVID case.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday that there were 127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That was the largest one-day increase since April 9, when cases rose by 160.

Deaths rose by 21, the largest single-day increase, but only five were within 24 hours of the report.

Total hospitalizations rose from 307 on Friday to 346 on Monday but dropped to 298 on Tuesday.

Day-to-day totals related to the pandemic have varied considerably over the past few weeks, and some data is affected by reporting lags, particularly during the weekend, meaning there are sometimes spikes early in a week.

“The total number of people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 as well as persons under investigation with COVID-like symptoms peaked at 560 on March 30 and the overall trend has continued to decline since then,” a spokesman for the governor said Tuesday.

“The governor is continuing to watch the data but the trend has been positive over the past three weeks.”