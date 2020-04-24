Micheal Woods

Micheal Woods, 44, died April 19. No services. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Irvin Harvey

Mr. Irvin Lee Harvey, 81 of Bartlesville, died on Sunday.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dewey Cemetery under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Roscoe White

Roscoe Donald White, 79, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Malcolm Shaw Jr.

Malcolm Shaw Jr., 77, died April 20. No services planned. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Trella Wright

Trella Wright, 96, died April 21. There will be a private family graveside at the Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.