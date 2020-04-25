Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s multi-phased plan to reopen Oklahoma for business, Bartlesville business owners have cautiously started to unlock their doors and see to the needs of their thankful customers.

Personal care businesses — which include massage therapists, barber shops, haircut and styling shops, and spas — were cleared to reopen on Friday, but they still must follow local restrictions, which include:

• By appointment with no walk-in customers.

• Appointments may not be scheduled and held within 15 minutes of the preceding appointment.

• Clients may not bring any other person, including children, into the facility during an appointment.

• Workstations must have a minimum of six feet of space from the adjoining workstation to promote social distancing.

Under Stitt’s plan, churches and additional businesses will be allowed to open May 1 as long as they adhere to social distancing and sanitation standards. Restaurants would be allowed to open their dining rooms, and movie theaters, gyms, tattoo parlors and venues for sporting events also would be able to open, with some stipulations.

However, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey said local businesses still would be required to operate under the city’s ordinance until May 4, when the City Council is scheduled to meet again. Stipulations in that order include:

• Bars, restaurants, taverns, etc., are limited to curbside, drive-thru and delivery service; no dine-in.

• Gyms, exercise facilities, bowling alleys and movie theaters are to be closed.

Bailey said the council could meet this week to discuss the conflict between the city’s ordinance and the governor’s order.

Donna Beckworth of Bella Vita Beauty Salon & Day Spa has opted to re-open her business on May 1. Until then, she and other staff members have been cleaning from ceiling fans to light fixtures to walls.

Beckworth said she is anxious about reopening to the public. She knows her staff members, who have worked with her for years, would inform her of any signs of sickness and believes her customers, if sick, would cancel appointments before they came into the salon. It’s a win-win for the staff and the customers.

Sanitizing the salon and wearing masks and gloves were steps the staff already adhered to before the city’s ordinance went into effect.

“We were already sanitizing, and we have put hand sanitizer by the front door,” Beckworth said. “I’m trying to make it as safe as possible for my staff and clients.

“We’re going to wear masks for at least a couple of weeks until we see how things go. I’m asking my clients to wear masks. I think most people are being conscientious.”

Bella Vita already has its stations well-spaced, Beckworth said, with her work area in a separate room.

“We’re not on top of each other like other salons,” she said.

She has been concerned about the financial well-being of her staff, especially those who are single and don’t have another source of income.

“We would like to stay at home, but we have to pay bills and put food on the table. I’m concerned both ways,” she said, adding that she never understood why hairstylists were not considered essential workers.

“When you can’t have clean hair and look good and you look in the mirror … It’s a mental state,” she said.

Leanna Ashcraft, owner of Glamour Pets Grooming, reopened with a different twist Friday. Groomers welcomed back four-legged friends with their outgrown and tangly hair at the curb. Owners stayed in their vehicles while groomers walked the animals inside.

“It was amazing. It was great to see them all. They definitely missed us,” she said.

“If only we could have done this before,” she said of the curbside service.

The facility’s four groomers cared for 35 dogs, standing 10 feet apart all the while.

“I understand the severity of COVID-19, but I didn’t feel we should have been closed,” she said.

“We’ve changed several things such as disinfecting leashes and collars when the come in. We were willing to do anything to stay open.”

Toni Parry with Paws Resort & Spa, said the business has stayed open because it is a boarding facility. She is waiting to hire a groomer for that part of her business.

Nevertheless, workers wear masks and gloves and meet people only at the door.

“We usually don’t have a ton of people in here in the lobby anyway,” she said.

Disinfectant wipes are used to clean signature pens, door handles and counters.

“I’m waiting on things to go back to normal. It’s kind of early to be opening but small businesses are suffering,” she said.

Kristin Farris, owner of Love’s Barbershop, was trying to adjust to her appointment-only list of customers on Friday. Her business through the years has been purely walk-ins.

But she said it was good to be back as she cut the hair of 15 customers.

“Making an appointment and waiting 15 minutes in between has worked out just fine. The customers were ready to do that,” Farris said.

In addition to the appointment-only schedule, Farris has kept a can of disinfectant ready to sanitize and wipes to clean chairs.

With clients making appointments, wearing masks and waiting in cars until their scheduled time, Farris said the day was going well for everyone.

“Everyone has been so kind and generous. They are just glad to get a haircut after all this time,” she said.

“I really haven’t seen a botched haircut. I’ve seen a lot of long hair. Some said they were on the verge of buying hair clippers.”