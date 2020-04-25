The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information on an individual that was critically injured by a tornado in Madill Wednesday afternoon.

According to OHP, 20-year-old Benjamin Ordaz of Gordonville, Texas, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 99 at around 4:55 p.m. when his pickup truck was swept away by a tornado landing 265 feet west of U.S. 377.

Ordaz was ejected approximately 30 to 40 feet from the vehicle and later transported by Air Evac to the Plano Medical Center in critical condition with head, legs, arms and trunk internal injuries.