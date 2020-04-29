Several Pottawatomie County deputies joined in a high speed pursuit that originated in Oklahoma City for a stolen vehicle and came through Pott. County on I-40 eastbound, before coming to a halt at the Seminole and Prague exit Tuesday, April 28.

According to Sheriff Mike Booth, deputies picxked up the pursuit and were assisted by the McLoud Police Department.

"The pursuit continued past Shawnee where the Oklahoma Highway Patrol took the lead," Booth said. "The suspect exited I-40 eastbound at the Seminole/Prague exit and attempted to reenter I-40 north bound."

Booth said the OHP initiated a pit maneuver, ended the pursuit and took the suspect into custody.

