Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee set up tents in front of their emergency room to treat people in case there was a surge of patients, however after several weeks the hospital removed them Tuesday, April 28.

According to Medical Director of the Emergency A.C. Husenn, the tents were intended to be used to triage patients with COVID-19 symptoms before they entered the emergency room.

"We never had to active the tents in our community which is a good thing," Husenn said. "The goal of the tents would have been to triage patients before they entered the emergency room and they had the capability to treat patients."

While the tents were removed Tuesday morning, the emergency room still has isolation rooms for any COVID-19 patients.

For more information on COVID-19 treatments and help people can call (405) 273-5801 or visit ssmhealth.com/covid19.

