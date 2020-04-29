Officers from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects after investigating the suspicious death of Ron Hillman, 47, who was found in a Ford F-150 pickup Monday, April 20.

According to Sheriff Mike Booth, evidence from the investigation of Hillman's death resulted in the arrest warrants of three suspects including Derek Springer, Corey Jarvis and Mitchell Ealey.

"All three were arrested for 'desecration of a human body,''' Booth said. "Suspect Derek Springer was also arrested on a warrant of 'making a false 911 call.'''

Booth said the Pott. County Sheriff's Fugitive Task Force tracked Jarvis to Antlers and were able to place him in custody with the help of the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers, Booth said then transported Jarvis to the Pott. County Public Safety Center.

"The Pushmataha (County) Sheriff’s office has submitted a complaint to their D.A.Office for charges to be filed on an additional suspect in their county as a result of this investigation," Booth said.

Booth said this case is still under investigation as the Sheriff's Office awaits a full report from the State Medical Examiner's Office.

Check back for updates.