Bill Lowe

Bill Gerald Lowe, 92, of Wann, died Sunday. Visitation will be hled from 2 — 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Rose French

Rose Ann French, 77, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory– Walker Brown Chapel.

Ronald Seals, Sr.

Ronald Easker Seals, Sr., 71, died Monday. Private family services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Terrel Taylor

Terrel Taylor, 84, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.