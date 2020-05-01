SSM Health Medical Group in Shawnee is now offering broad testing for COVID-19 to existing SSM Health patients who are not having symptoms.

“We hope that our patients will take advantage of our testing capabilities, and that it gives some peace of mind during this unsettling time,” a flyer reads.

An appointment for the rive-up testing is required.

To schedule, call (405) 273-5801.

The site is at the SSM Health Medical Group Family Medicine Clinic, 3214 Kethley Road.