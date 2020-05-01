Paige Bowden, of Chili's, received a gift bag from Wystle and a $50 check from Demco as the Kindness Forward winner for April.

Paige Bowden of Chili's, shown at center, is the Kindness Forward winner for April. Pictured, from left, are Amanda Estala of First National Bank and Trust; Lindie VanAntwerp of Shawnee Forward; winner Paige Bowden; Lydia Hernandez of Chili's; and Renee Wortham, of Demco.

Demco and First National Bank sponsor the Kindness Forward program.