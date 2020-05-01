Two Bartlesville long-term living facilities are about to host a special 10-person team of Oklahoma National Guard members as the effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus continues.

The National Guard 63rd Civil Support Team will conduct cleaning and disinfection services at Adams Parc, 6006 S.E. Adams Blvd., on Monday, May 4, and Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community, 3434 Kentucky Place, on Monday, May 18.

Both facilities have had patients and staff members test positive recently for the coronavirus.

Residents will likely begin seeing National Guard vehicles and personnel in the community this weekend.

“We want everyone to be aware of that these events are occurring because we know that seeing this type of activity in town could add to an already over-active rumor mill,” Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said. “Bartlesville residents will likely start seeing the team’s presence over the weekend in preparation of the May 4 event.”

More than one-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have involved Oklahoma nursing home residents or staff. The 63rd Civil Support team has been tasked with deep cleaning nursing homes that have had major COVID-19 infection outbreaks as well as those that have had much less contact with the virus.

Based in Norman, the ONG support team team provides technical expertise in support of civilian first responders. According to its website, “This full-time unit is highly trained to detect and identify chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or enhanced improvised explosive (CBRNE) threats.”