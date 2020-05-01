OKLAHOMA CITY - The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health have been released.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits as of Friday, May 1. The state has 130 new cases for a total of 3,748 confirmed cases, eight additional deaths for a total of 230 deaths, 36 less hospitalizations for a total of 255 current hospitalizations and 65 additional recoveries for a total of 2,466 recoveries.

• Delaware County has one new case for a total of 91 cases, three new recoveries for a total of 71 recoveries and a total of 13 deaths: a female in the 50-64 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four males and seven females all in the 65+ age group.

- Grove has had 71 cases. 52 have recovered and 13 have died.

- Jay has had eight cases. Seven have recovered.

- Colcord has had one case. One has recovered.

- Oaks has one case.

• Adair County has one new case for a total of 65 cases, one new recovery for a total of 37 recoveries and three deaths: one female in the 50-64 age group and two females in the 65+ age group.

• Cherokee County has a total of 27 cases, a total of 21 recoveries and one death: a female in the 65+ age group.

• Craig County has one new case for a total of 11 cases, a total of seven recoveries and zero deaths.

• Mayes County has two new cases for a total of 24 cases, a total of 16 recoveries and four deaths: a male in the 50-64 age group and three males in the 65+ age group.

• Ottawa County has three new cases for a total of 34 cases, a total of 25 recoveries and one death: a male in the 65+ age group.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.