Pottawatomie County Sheriff deputies recovered over $20,000 worth of stolen property after two deputies Amber Wells and David Earls were sent to a residence and confirmed there were several stolen items.

According to Sheriff Mike Booth, a search warrant was obtained by Detective Jared Strand there were many items that were obtained.

"The following stolen items were also recovered two stolen trailers, various tools, a welding machine, fuel tanks and various other items totaling over $20,000," Booth said.

Booth said at this time an investigation is still underway to recover additional stolen property.