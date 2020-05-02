As all but a handful of counties across the state have all been affected by positive COVID-19 cases, in the past couple days Pottawatomie County has bumped up a notch to the 17th highest number of reports — now showing 48 cases — and four deaths.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. If local news is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the news-star at news-star.com/subscribe.

SIDEBAR:

Watch for symptoms

According to cdc.goc, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

SIDEBAR:

As of Friday afternoon, Pottawatomie and surrounding counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 and deaths:

Oklahoma — 816 cases; 31 deaths

Cleveland — 584 cases; 33 deaths

Pottawatomie — 48 cases; 4 deaths

McClain — 74 cases; 2 deaths

Garvin — 14 cases; 1 deaths

Lincoln — 12 cases; 0 deaths

Pontotoc — 10 cases; 2 deaths

Seminole — 11 cases; 2 deaths

Okfuskee — 1 case; 0 deaths

As all but a handful of counties across the state have all been affected by positive COVID-19 cases, in the past couple days Pottawatomie County has bumped up a notch to the 17th highest number of reports — now showing 48 cases — and four deaths.

Oklahoma County has remained at the top of the list, marking 816 cases and 31 deaths. Tulsa County data confirms a jump to 584 cases, with a slightly higher death count, at 33. The third highest-ranking county is directly to the west — Cleveland County has experienced 426 cases so far, with 29 deaths. There are 16 counties reporting more than 50 cases (up two from Tuesday's figures); 32 counties in the state are still showing 10 or fewer positive cases.

State

As of Friday afternoon, there were 3,748 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Oklahoma; 731 have been hospitalized since the pandemic reached the area.

As of Friday, an additional seven COVID-19-related deaths were reported between April 21 and 29 — and one death occurred in the last 24 hours — bringing the total to 230.

One death was reported in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

Three deaths were reported in Washington County, two males in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.

One death was reported in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One death was reported in Comanche County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One death was reported in Pontotoc County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

And one death was reported in Rogers County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There have been 230 total COVID-19-related deaths in the state tallied so far.

Testing

New regional drive-thru testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Testing requirements and capacity varies by location

Drive-thru testing is being offered at Pottawatomie County Health Department, 1904 Gordon Cooper Drive, by appointment only. Call (405) 273-2157 for an appointment.

Data

Across the country, more than one million cases — 1,062,446 — have been tallied across the country as of Friday; 62,406 resulting in death. Twenty states have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, according to cdc.gov.

Of Pottawatomie County's 48 positive cases, 32 have reportedly recovered, according to coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Stay informed

For more information about COVID-19, visit cdc-gov or coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

For more information about local guidelines, visit shawneeok.org.

For more information about state guidelines, visit ok.gov.

For more information about federal guidelines, visit whitehouse.gov.

Also, watch updates at news-star.com.