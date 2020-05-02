Tribal Offices Will Remain Closed Through May 31. Casinos Will Remain Closed Through May 15.

(Stroud, Oklahoma)- Sac and Fox Nation officials announced today they will extend the current closures of government offices and casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sac and Fox Nation tribal offices will remain closed through May 31, 2020.

All casinos will remain closed through May 15, 2020. This includes the Sac and Fox Casino in Stroud, OK and the Black Hawk Casino in Shawnee, OK.

The Sac and Fox Nation will continue to provide essential services by appointment only. Tribal citizens should call (918)-968-3526 to schedule an appointment.

“The Sac and Fox Nation is actively monitoring the situation and working with all of our departments. The health and safety of our tribal citizens and employees is our number one priority. We will protect the health of our tribal citizens and employees, while continuing to provide essential services in a safe manner,” said Principal Chief Justin F. Wood. “A premature opening of our offices and casinos puts everyone at risk. We’re not willing to take that risk.”

The Sac and Fox Nation will monitor the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and will provide additional information related to reopening as it becomes available.

The Sac and Fox Nation is a federally recognized tribal nation of over 4,000 enrolled members. The Nation is led by the Business Committee, comprised of five elected officials: Principal Chief Justin Wood, Second Chief Don Abney, Secretary Jacklyn King, Treasurer Jared King, and Committee Member Robert Williamson. The Nation’s jurisdiction lies in portions of Payne, Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties, with the capitol complex located outside of Stroud. For more information about the Sac and Fox Nation, please visit http://sacandfoxnation-nsn.gov/.